ANOTHER Love Island star has split from their boyfriend – amid the coronavirus pandemic

The reality star is officially single again

ANOTHER Love Island star has split from their boyfriend – amid the...

Samira Mighty has reportedly split from her boyfriend Alex Dean.

According to The Sun Online, the reality stars called time on their 14-month romance at the end of March.

The pair have since unfollowed each other on Instagram, and deleted all photos of each other from their social media accounts.

Samira appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island, and famously left the villa to be with co-star Frankie Foster, after he was booted off the show.

However, Samira was left devastated when she found out Frankie had cheated on her with another woman when they returned to the UK.

Months later Samira confirmed her romance with Alex, who she met through fellow Love Island star Niall Aslam.

Fans will recognise Alex from his brief stint on ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender last year.

The news comes after fellow Love Island star Georgia Steel recently split from her fiancé.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama, and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.