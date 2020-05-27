ANOTHER Love Island couple have split during lockdown

Love Island’s Ched Uzor has revealed he’s split from Jess Gale – three months after leaving the villa.

The couple, who began their relationship on the popular ITV2 dating show, called time on their romance during lockdown.

The scaffolder admitted that it was impossible to “build a relationship” during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We came out, as you can imagine we had interviews together up and down,” he told Johnny Seifert on the Secure The Insecure podcast. “We were in London, we were in Manchester. So I spent two weeks with her.”

“Then I came home and then the following Monday we got locked down.”

“So she was in lockdown with her sisters and I was in Suffolk at home with my family. So we haven’t seen each other really,” he confessed.

Ched explained that he is still on speaking terms with the 21-year-old, but they’re no longer in a romantic relationship.

“We voice note everyday. It’s just harder. Obviously when you haven’t seen somebody you feel like you are not as close,” he continued.

“I feel like it’s just something we need to discuss when lockdown is over,” he said.

“Right now we just talk everyday about random topics. I wouldn’t say we really have romantic conversations.”

“I like Jess. I would say we are just talking and seeing each other and seeing how things go. We are not in a relationship though.”

“We will see how things go. If it works out it works out. But at the moment we are not doing everything you want to be doing to build into a relationship,” he added.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast Ali and Kendra talk about Ben Foden and wife Jackie’s dramatic birth, Kylie and Drake rumours and Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement.