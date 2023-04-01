ANOTHER Love Island 2023 couple ‘split’ – just WEEKS after the final

Love Island stars Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda have reportedly split.

The ring girl, 27, struck up a romance with the 23-year-old bombshell during Casa Amor.

Earlier this month, the couple sparked fears they had already split, after Maxwell jetted off to Cancún, Mexico solo.

Although Maxwell recently told his followers that he and Olivia were “doing great”, a new report claims the couple have parted ways.

A source told The UK Sun: “Although it was rumoured they’d already split they only had a proper chat about where their relationship was going yesterday, and they both agreed the writing was on the wall.”

“They had fun while it lasted, and there are no hard feelings at all, but he obviously went to Mexico, and Olivia has been focusing on work projects.”

“They have naturally drifted apart.”

It comes just days after Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook became the first couple from the winter series of Love Island 2023 to part ways.

Responding to a fan’s query about their romance at the time, Casey admitted: “Rosie and I have spoken… she’s such a great girl.”

“Life outside the villa is just very different and we will remain friends moving forward!”

Casey has since sparked rumours he’s rekindled his romance with his ex-flame Claudia Fogarty.

The Love Island stars have since been spotted hanging out on a number of occasions, leaving fans convinced the pair are giving their romance another go.

Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that the pair have left some flirtatious comments on each other’s Instagram posts.