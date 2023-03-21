Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

ANOTHER Love Island 2023 couple have confirmed their split

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island 2023 stars Zara Deniz and Jordan Odofin have confirmed their split.

Although they never met in the villa, the pair began dating shortly after they were respectively dumped from the show.

Zara took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening to confirm she and Jordan have called it quits, after speculation among fans.

She wrote: “Hey everyone. Jordan & I would like to acknowledge the increasing public support for us to be seen as an exclusive couple.”

“After a few dates since leaving the villa, we know that we definitely get along & enjoy each other’s company.”

“It’s been 2 & a half weeks of getting to know each other, & for now it’s just a fun friendship between us. We have a lot of respect for each other & that’s what matters.”

It comes after Casey O’Gorman confirmed his split from Rosie Seabrook.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us