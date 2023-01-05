ANOTHER former Love Island star has sparked rumours she’s returning to the show

Joanna Chimonides has sparked rumours she’s set to return to Love Island for the 2023 winter series.

The reality star shot to fame after appearing on the 2019 series of the ITV dating show as a Casa Amor bombshell.

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a snap from Cape Town in South Africa – which is where the winter series of the show is filmed.

Joanna’s former co-star Arabella Chi has also dropped a huge hint she’s set to return to Love Island for the upcoming series – which kicks off on January 16.

Posting a photo of herself in a swimsuit, the model wrote on Instagram earlier this week: “Super excited for the year ahead coming back on your tv screens this month so keep your eyes peeled as you won’t want to miss it 👀.”

It wasn’t long before fans started questioning whether she was returning to Love Island as a bombshell – following in the footsteps of Adam Collard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arabella Chi (@arabellachi)

One follower commented: “Back on the tv screens 👀”, while another asked: “Why u coming back on love island.” [sic]

Last summer, Adam Collard shocked fans when he returned to the iconic villa as a bombshell – four years after he first appeared on the show in 2018.

This was the first time bosses invited a former contestant to appear on the show for the second time.

