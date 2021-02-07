Another Dancing On Ice star has QUIT the show after obtaining an injury

This is the third celeb to pull out of the series

Another Dancing On Ice star has QUIT the show after obtaining an...

Billie Faiers has been forced to quit the show after obtaining an injury.

The former TOWIE star suffered a concussion after falling during rehearsals, and has pulled out of the competition.

A ITV spokesperson told the MailOnline: “During rehearsals for this week’s show, Billie Shepherd has had a fall.”

“Taking the expert advice of the Dancing On Ice medical team, she sadly cannot perform this weekend and will therefore now withdraw from the competition.”

“We wish Billie well as she now takes the time to rest and recover,” they added.

According to the spokesperson, Billie will not be replaced for the rest of the competition.

The Mummy Diaries star missed out on last weekend’s show after her beloved grandmother died from pneumonia.

Billie’s early exit makes her the third celebrity to quit the ice-skating competition, which only began on January 14.

Denise Van Outen quit the series last month after obtaining a partial dislocation and tendon damage following a fall on the ice.

Earlier this week, comedian Rufus Hound was also forced to pull out of the show after testing positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday night’s show, Olympic skater Graham Bell became the second celeb to be voted off the show, after presenter Myleene Klass was eliminated on week one.

Dancing On Ice continues tonight at 6pm on Virgin Media One.