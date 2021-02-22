The show has been plagued by injuries

ANOTHER Dancing On Ice star has quit the competition

Jason Donovan has quit Dancing On Ice due to an ongoing back injury.

The singer was forced to miss the show two weeks ago as he tried to recover, and the show took a break on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the show’s return this weekend, the ITV show revealed that Jason would not be coming back to the ice-skating competition.

In an Instagram post, they wrote: “@jdonofficial has sadly had to withdraw from this year’s Dancing on Ice due to an ongoing back injury.”

“Our thanks go to Jason and his partner @alex_lukasz for being so wonderful and committed to the series. We’re sorry to see them leave and we wish Jason a speedy recovery. 💗”

Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound were both forced to leave the popular ice-skating series early after contracting Covid-19, while Denise Van Outen and Billie Faiers both quit the show after sustaining injuries.

The news comes amid calls from fans for Joe Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer to return to the show, as they have completed their Covid quarantine.