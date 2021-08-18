Another couple dumped from Love Island ahead of the final

Mary and Aaron have been dumped from Love Island.

Earlier this week, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couple, and those who received the fewest votes were at risk of being dumped.

The results of the public vote were revealed during Wednesday night’s show, and Mary and Aaron were forced to leave the villa.

The couples remaining are Faye & Teddy, Liberty & Jake, Kaz & Tyler and Millie & Liam.

Ad

In the preview for Thursday’s show, it looks like it could be the end of Liberty and Jake’s romance, as she tearfully tells him: “I don’t think we’re right for each other.”

The final takes place on Monday, August 23.