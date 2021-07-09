Another contestant will be dumped from Love Island this weekend

During Sunday night’s episode, the boys will get to decide who they want to couple up with in the second recoupling.

As a result, one female contestant will be left single, and will be dumped from the Island immediately.

Viewers are in for a dramatic recoupling, as there’s been a lot of changes within the couples over the past few days.

Toby and Chloe have started to get to know each other, leaving Kaz uncertain of her future.

Meanwhile, Faye’s partner Liam has been cosying up to new arrival Millie, and Brad has moved on from Rachel with bombshell Lucinda.

At the end of Friday night’s episode, the Islanders were also surprised by the arrival of new boy Teddy Soares – who will take four of the girls on dates during Sunday’s episode.

In a preview clip for the next episode, Faye and Rachel seemed smitten with Teddy, but who will he choose in the recoupling?

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.