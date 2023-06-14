Another contestant has been dumped from the Love Island villa

Ruchee Gurung has been dumped from the Love Island villa following a dramatic recoupling.

On Tuesday night, new bombshells Charlotte and Leah chose to couple up with Tyrique and Zachariah respectively.

The remaining boys each chose which girl they wanted to couple up with – leaving Ella and Ruchee vulnerable and single.

During tonight’s episode, the Islanders were tasked with the difficult decision of saving one girl to stay in the villa, sending the other home.

The Islanders ultimately decided to save Ella due to her growing connection with Tyrique, meaning Ruchee was immediately dumped from the Island.

In her post-exit interview, the 24-year-old said: “I thought that I would be disappointed, but I’m not because I tried my best and I was myself. It didn’t work out for me and that’s completely fine.”

“I thought that Ella was going to get saved because she has a connection in there, I would have probably even nominated myself to go – I’m so happy that they chose her. I would want her to continue her journey. I’ve built a really good relationship with the girls and I’m such a girls’ girl.”

“I’m glad I got to experience being in the Villa. Coming from an Asian background, I did it for my community – represent! My journey was short, but it was sweet, so I’m happy.

When asked who she’s rooting for in the villa, Ruchee replied: “I’m definitely rooting for Medhi and Whitney. Whitney really saw the vision from the start. She saw the potential and said, ‘I am going to show the world what I see.’ I’m so glad she made that choice.”

“Obviously I was coupled up with Medhi in the beginning, I built such a good relationship with him. I love Medhi so much, he’s hilarious. I’m rooting for Tyrique and Ella as well. They’re so cute together. They’re like naughty school kids that like each other and flirt with each other. Andre and Catherine I think will do well, I feel like they’re each other’s type.”

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.