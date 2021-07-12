There were plenty of shock decisions during the recoupling

Another contestant has been dumped from Love Island after dramatic recoupling

Rachel has been dumped from Love Island.

On Sunday night’s show, new boy Teddy went on speed dates with Rachel, Faye, Sharon and Kaz.

Sharon was coupled up with Aaron but in a shock move on tonight’s show, he chose to couple up with Kaz in the second recoupling of the season.

Hugo then coupled up with Sharon, and Teddy had to choose whether he wanted to couple up with Faye or Rachel.

In his speech, Teddy said: “I would like to couple up with this girl because from the moment I met her my mind was completely blown.”

“Her confidence. Every time I speak to her, I feel as if she has blown me away and kept me on my toes and that is super important to me.”

“The person I would like to couple up with is… Faye.”

Teddy’s decision meant Rachel was now single, and she was dumped from the show.