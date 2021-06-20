The popular dating show is making a comeback later this month

Another contestant “confirmed” for Love Island has been revealed.

According to The Sun, 25-year-old Sharon Gaffka, who won the Miss International UK beauty pageant in 2018, has signed up for this year’s series.

A friend of the law graduate told the publication: “Sharon is intensely political and a big campaigner around equality and women’s rights.”

“She’s always talked of wanting to work in politics so is likely to use her platform on the show to talk about issues which she feels passionately about.”

“She is going to take everyone by surprise. She’s a real crusader and has a lot in life she wants to achieve.”

The popular dating show is making a comeback this summer, after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will kick off on June 28, after all contestants are quarantined and tested for Covid-19 before entering the villa.

Love Island will be filmed at its usual location in Mallorca, for a period of eight weeks.

Laura Whitmore is returning as host, alongside her husband Iain Stirling – who is the show’s voiceover artist.

ITV are yet to announce the official lineup, but a host of singletons have already been linked to this year’s series – including Irish social media star Lucy Plunkett.

Earlier this week, luxury events host Aaron Francis was also “confirmed” as a contestant for the upcoming season.