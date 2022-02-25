Another celebrity on Dancing With The Stars tests positive for Covid-19

Nicolas Roche has tested positive for Covid-19.

The former professional cyclist has been forced to pull out of this weekend’s Dancing With The Stars after contracting the virus.

An RTÉ spokesperson said: “Nicolas Roche has tested positive for Covid 19 and will miss this Sunday’s Dancing with the Stars.”

“All being well, Nicolas will return to the dancefloor next Sunday,” they added.

A number of stars have missed live shows over the past few weeks, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dancing with the Stars airs this Sunday on RTÉ One from 6:30pm.