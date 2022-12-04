ANOTHER celebrity has joined the line-up for Dancing With The Stars 2023

Dr. Marie Cassidy has joined the line-up for Dancing With The Stars 2023.

Marie was the first woman to be state pathologist in Ireland, a role she held for fourteen years from 2004 to 2018.

She is also professor of Forensic Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland and Trinity College.

Ahead of her Dancing With The Stars stint, Marie said: “I haven’t stopped smiling since I was asked to be part of Dancing with the Stars. Who would have thought! It’s going to be a challenge as I’m not used to just having FUN. But bring it on, the more sequins the better. Just got to learn to dance! Over to you, partner.”

Following her retirement, Marie has authored documentaries on RTÉ including Dr Cassidy’s Casebook and Cold Case Collins.

She has also written a book about her career, Beyond The Tape.

Earlier this week, Paul Brogan, Suzanne Jackson, Brooke Scullion and Panti Bliss were confirmed for the line-up of the 2023 series.