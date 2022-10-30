Ad
Another celebrity has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing after the Halloween special

James Bye has been voted off from Strictly Come Dancing.

The EastEnders star and his pro dance partner Amy Dowden faced singer Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola in Sunday night’s dance-off, after the Halloween special of the show on Saturday.

All the judges voted to save Fleur, meaning James was sent home from the competition.

Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Molly Rainford, Ellie Simmonds, Will Mellor, Ellie Taylor, Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Tony Adams, and Tyler West remain in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.

