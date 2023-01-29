Another celebrity has been voted off RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars

Marie Cassidy has been voted off RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The former state pathologist and her pro dancing partner Stephen Vincent received the fewest votes from the public on Sunday night, meaning their time on the show has come to an end.

Reacting to Marie’s exit, one fan tweeted: “Aww I’m so sad to see Marie Cassidy go, I thought she was brilliant.”

Another wrote: “Aw sorry to see Dr. Marie go. Such a lovely personality & attitude!”

Last week, Derry Girls star Leah O’Rourke became the first celeb to leave the 2023 series of the show.

Dancing with the Stars continues next Sunday on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.