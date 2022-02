Happy Mondays star Bez has been voted off Dancing On Ice.

The percussionist was up against Sally Dynevor in tonight’s skate-off, and all the judges chose to save Sally.

Their decision meant Bez has been sent home from the competition.

Love Island star Liberty Poole, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, rugby star Ben Foden and presenter Ria Hebden have also been booted from the series so far.

The show continues next Sunday from 6pm on Virgin Media One and ITV.