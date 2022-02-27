Another celebrity has been sent home from Dancing On Ice

Sally Dynevor has been sent home from Dancing On Ice.

The Coronation Street star and her pro skating partner Matt Evers faced Olympian Kye Whyte and his partner Tippy Packard in Sunday night’s skate-off.

All four judges chose to save Kye and Tippy, meaning Sally and Matt were sent home.

Happy Mondays star Bez, Love Island star Liberty Poole, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, rugby star Ben Foden and presenter Ria Hebden have also been booted from the series so far.

The show continues next Sunday from 6pm on Virgin Media One and ITV.