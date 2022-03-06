Another celeb has been sent home from Dancing On Ice

Stef Reid has been sent home from Dancing On Ice.

The Paralympian faced BMX racer Kye Whyte in Sunday night’s skate-off.

The judges voted to save Kye and his pro partner Tippy Packard, sending Stef and her partner Andy Buchanan home from the competition.

Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Love Island star Liberty Poole, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, rugby star Ben Foden and presenter Ria Hebden have also been booted from the series so far.

The show continues next Sunday from 6pm on Virgin Media One and ITV.