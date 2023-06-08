Another boy makes his move on Whitney in Love Island teaser

Medhi will make his move on Whitney on tonight’s Love Island.

The French man pulls the bombshell for a chat, and tells her: “I like your personality, obviously you are confident”

Whitney asks: “Do you like that?”

Mehdi admits: “Yeah, I do like that. I need someone that is confident enough to know what she wants. All the girls are beautiful, but what I’m looking for is brains.”

Whitney agrees: “Yeah, I like intelligence as well, I’m very intellectual.”

When she quizzes him on his top two in the Villa, Mehdi reveals: “You.”

But with Mehdi making his feelings known, how will Whitney respond?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

