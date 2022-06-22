Another bombshell heading into the Love Island villa has a connection to Gemma Owen.

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen, was stunned by the arrival of her ex-boyfriend Jacques O’Neill earlier in the series.

And now, one of her pals is on their way to Mallorca.

According to The Sun, Billy Brown is set to enter the Love Island villa, and he’s already known to Gemma as the pair follow each other on Instagram.

A source said: “Billy is a ladies man and he’s definitely going to bring some fireworks into the villa.”

“He knows what he wants and isn’t shy about going after someone he fancies – whether they are in a couple or not.”

It’s unknown if Billy will enter the villa as a new bombshell, or join the show during the Casa Amor twist.

Gemma has been at the centre of multiple episodes since Love Island kicked off earlier this month, and fans have even dubbed the series ‘The Gemma Show’.

It was previously reported that another one of Gemma’s former flames, footballer Cameron Green, was set to enter the villa.

However, a spokesperson for her told MailOnline: “Gemma and Cameron have never dated. They are just friends.”

During Sunday’s episode, Gemma was forced to recouple with Davide Sanclimenti, after her partner Luca Bish was stolen by newcomer Danica Taylor.

While they’re not currently in a couple, Gemma and Luca have been continuing their romance in the villa, and Luca has admitted he only has eyes for her.

But with new bombshells coming in and Casa Amor looming, will Gemma and Luca go the distance?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

