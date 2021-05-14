Anne-Marie opens up about working with Niall Horan: ‘I didn’t know what to expect’

The singers are releasing a song together next week

Anne-Marie opens up about working with Niall Horan: ‘I didn’t know what...

Anne-Marie has opened up about working with Niall Horan.

The British singer recently announced that she recorded a secret duet, called Our Song, with the former 1D star.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, the 30-year-old said: “It’s been so long we’ve been teasing it but we finally we announced it.”

“I can’t wait for people to hear it and to see the video. It’s just brilliant. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it.”

When asked about working with Niall, Anne-Marie said: “He’s so lovely. I honestly didn’t know what to expect because we hadn’t actually met in real life until we got in the studio for this song.”

“So I was a bit like ‘What is this is going to be like? Is he going to be talented, is he going to be nice?’ And he was both, he is so talented. He’s amazing at playing guitar, piano.”

“He was going for it and now we’re just really good friends. And I’ve made a really good friend out of this collaboration.”

Our Song is set for release next Friday, May 21st.