Anne Heche’s family confirm her passing in heartbreaking statement

Anne Heche’s family have confirmed her passing in a heartbreaking statement.

In a statement to PEOPLE, they wrote: “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.”

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.”

“Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

The family also shared while Anne is legally dead according to California law, she has not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find donor recipients who will be a match.

The 53-year-old slipped into a coma after her blue Mini Cooper crashed into a Los Angeles home and went up in flames last Friday.

On Thursday night, the actress’ rep told press outlets: “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition.”

“She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love,” her rep added.

“She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

At the time of her crash, an LAFD report stated: “59 firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure.”

“One female adult (was) found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition.”

The LAFD also confirmed that the vehicle had driven 30ft into a residence, but that the home’s occupant had escaped without injury.

However the building was left “uninhabitable”, according to spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Anne, who is the former partner of US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, is known for films including Donnie Brasco, Cedar Rapids and the 1998 Psycho remake.