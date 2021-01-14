Anne Hathaway reveals we’ve all been calling her the WRONG name for years

Anne Hathaway reveals we’ve all been calling her the WRONG name for...

Anne Hathaway has revealed we’ve all been calling her the wrong name for years.

While the actress’ name is legally ‘Anne’, the 38-year-old has gone by the nickname ‘Annie’ her entire life.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Devil Wears Prada star said: “Can we talk about my name for a second? Let’s spill the tea!”

The actress explained that when she was filming a commercial at 14-years-old, she had to get her official SAG card for the Screen Actors Guild.

She recalled: “They asked me, ‘What do you want your name to be?’ And I was like, ‘Well, it should be my name. My name’s Anne Hathaway.'”

“So that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life, people will call me Anne.”

The Witches star confessed: “The only person who ever calls me Anne is my mother, and she only does it when she’s really mad at me, like really mad.”

“So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they’re going to yell at me.”

The actress said going forward, people should “feel free” to call her anything but ‘Anne’.

“People are so lovely, they don’t want to be presumptuous, and so I think they come up with workarounds on set because the truth is nobody’s comfortable calling me Anne ever. It doesn’t fit. I’m an Annie,” she explained.

“People call me Miss H, people call me Hath, so feel free, call me anything but Anne.”