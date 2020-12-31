Anna Vakili reveals she feared coronavirus had killed her father: ‘It was the scariest moment of my life’

The Love Island star and her family have all contracted the deadly virus

Anna Vakili has revealed she feared coronavirus had killed her father, after he collapsed to the floor.

The Love Island star shared her positive diagnosis last week, with her parents and sister Mandi also contracting the virus.

The 30-year-old admitted she felt “waves of guilt” after passing the virus onto her family, and opened up about her dad’s “scary” battle with Covid-19.

Speaking to The Sun, the reality star explained: “It’s so weird because the first day he got symptoms he was jumping up and down and dancing, and I thought I’m so glad he hasn’t really been affected – it was Christmas Eve I think.”

“Suddenly the next day, boom. It hits you and all day he was in bed,” Anna continued.

“Then on Boxing Day he must have got up to go to the toilet, and he collapsed and hit his head on the floor – it was the scariest moment of my life! I thought he had died.

“I ran out of my room because I heard it and I saw him lying there eyes open, having completely lost consciousness and I was screaming and crying.”

“When the ambulance crew arrived, they said his temperature had got so high that he must have became a bit confused and didn’t have good balance.

“They wanted to take him to hospital but he wouldn’t go, and the following day he was in bed all day.

“Then the day after that was probably his best day – he was out of bed, on the sofa, talking and having a conversation, but today again he’s in bed all day, so it’s very up and down.”

Anna explained that she had warned her father not to visit her when she started feeling unwell, but he insisted on wishing his daughter well wishes.

“I keep telling him that now – you’re so stupid for doing that, but I think sometimes you just don’t think, and that’s what happened.

“Straight away isolate even if it’s the tiniest sniffle – isolate and get a test,” she urged, “I think that’s the safest thing for you and others.”

