Anna Vakili denies ‘awkward encounter’ between her and Vicky Pattison

The Love Island star admitted she doesn't remember ever meeting the Geordie Shore star

Anna Vakili has denied an “awkward encounter” between her and Vicky Pattison.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Vicky claimed she bumped into Anna at a red carpet ceremony, where she told the Love Island star she was a big fan.

The Geordie Shore star alleged that Anna then handed her over her handbag “while she took a photo with someone”.

Vicky told the publication: “I just stood there thinking, ‘I am Vicky f***ing Pattison. I won the jungle a few years ago and here I am holding Anna Vakili’s handbag. Have I fallen that far?’

“It wasn’t a great moment for me ego-wise but we all need to be brought back to earth sometimes.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anna admitted she was “shocked” by the story, claiming she “doesn’t remember” ever meeting Vicky.

“That didn’t happen. It’s the biggest shock read for me… like what the hell,” the 30-year-old said.

“I don’t even remember meeting Vicky ever. If I have ever seen her from afar at these red carpets… I don’t even remember seeing her at all.

“Let alone if she was to come up to me and say, ‘I’m a big fan,’ I would be literally shocked!”

“She won the [I’m A Celeb] jungle, she’s a big deal, I’d be happy. I would never hand anybody my handbag… I would never do such a thing.

“I’m a nice person… You can say I’m fat, you can say I’m plastic, you can say I’m a slag, you can say anything. But you cannot say I am rude.

“Anyway guys you can ignore me because there is way more important s**t going on in the world right now than this… I was just shocked.”