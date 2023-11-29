Anna Geary admits she is ‘trying to find’ her way in the wake of her brother’s tragic death

Anna Geary has admitted that she is “trying to find my way” in the wake of her brother’s tragic death.

The RTÉ presenter’s brother, Thomas Geary, recently passed away at Limerick University Hospital after a short illness.

The Cork native was just 34-years-old.

Thomas’ funeral took place at the Church of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Milford in County Cork on Saturday, November 19 with burial afterwards in Dromcollogher cemetery.

This comes not long after Anna lost her father to a long battle with cancer, back in March.

Anna has now taken to her Instagram stories and shared an emotional post in the wake of recent events.

She wrote: “Thank you to each & every one of you that took the time to send such heartfelt and thoughtful messages during these past few weeks.”

“I’m sorry I couldn’t reply back to everyone, but I want you to know that I did read them & I really do appreciate them.”

Anna added: “Life is unpredictable! No one ever knows what’s around the corner. For now, I’m trying to find my way on here. Bear with me xx”

This also comes after the Ireland’s Fittest Families coach shared an image of her cosying up to her new baby, Ronan, who she welcomed back in August and wrote: “There has been a lot of this in recent weeks! His hugs have been getting me through ♥️.”

“Never underestimate the power of a hug xxx,” she added.

Fans and friends of the host have taken to the the comments to give their condolences to the star.

Today FM host Dec Pierce wrote: “I love u pal , thinking of u non stop ❤️.”

Radio host Nathalie Lennon said: “So sorry for your loss Anna. Sending love to you all, and thinking of you xxx.”

More continued to express their sympathies: “So very sorry for you at the very sad loss of your brother 😢.”