Anna Geary expecting first child with husband Kevin Sexton

Anna Geary has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Kevin Sexton.

The presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share the exciting news with her followers.

The Cork camogie star shared a snap of a mini hurl, alongside a baby grow that reads: “Togging out in 2023.”

She captioned the post: “A new teammate coming in 2023 💕”

Irish influencer Louise Cooney commented: “Awh big congrats Anna 😍❤️”, and TV presenter Lucy Kennedy penned: “Awe Anna!!!!!! Very exciting xxxxx”

Operation Transformation host Kathryn Thomas wrote: “Ahhhhhh unreal Anna. The best news. Congrats to you both ❤️”, and RTÉ 2FM star Carl Mullen commented: “Ahhh massive congrats 🎉 🤗”

Anna and Kevin tied the knot at the Castlemartyr Resort in Co. Cork back in 2019.