Anna Daly announces shock departure from Ireland AM

Anna Daly has announced her shock departure from Ireland AM.

The Virgin Media presenter shared the news on social media tonight, and revealed she’s landed a new job with The Communications Clinic.

Anna wrote: “After many awesome years reporting & then anchoring @irelandamvmtv

an opportunity has come up to work with the incredibly talented team at The Communications Clinic.”

“This, along with the fact that my ‘side-hustle’ business http://littlebliss.com has grown exponentially & become much more than that, means I’ll soon be moving on.”

“Thanks to all of you who have tuned in along the way, it’s been quite the journey. I have other tv projects that I’m excited about in the near future,” she added

“For now, you’ll have to put up with me on AM until Sept 19th.”

The Dublin native has hosted the weekend edition of Ireland AM since 2015, and also anchors the four-hour live show each Friday morning from 7am to 11am.

