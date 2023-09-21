Angus Cloud’s official cause of death has been revealed, almost two months after his shock passing.

The 25-year-old, best known for playing Fezco in the hit HBO drama Euphoria, sadly died at his home in Oakland, California at the end of July.

The actor’s death came just days after he buried his beloved father, who was his best friend, in Ireland.

The Alameda County Coroner has since told PEOPLE magazine that Angus died of acute intoxication following an accidental overdose.

The actor had cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines in his system at the time of his death.

His death was confirmed by his family on July 31st, who said in a statement at the time: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the statement concluded.

Days later, Angus’ mother Lisa Cloud said her son’s death wasn’t “intentional” in a post shared on Facebook.

She wrote: “Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved.”

“He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning,” she continued.

“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

Lisa also said although her son may have “overdosed accidentally and tragically,” it is “abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

Just days before the 25-year-old was found dead at his home in Oakland, Angus and his family had returned to Ireland to bury his father Conor Hickey.

While the actor was born in California, his family hail from Ireland – where the majority of them still live.

It’s understood his father passed away at the end of May, following a short illness.

One of Cloud’s final Instagram posts, posted on July 14th, was a photo of his beloved dad smiling alongside the caption: “miss u breh.”

The actor, whose full name was Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, was incredibly close to his father, and was even named after him.

During an interview with WSJ Magazine in 2019, Angus said he was planning on moving to Ireland before he was cast in Euphoria.

At the time, he said: “I was gonna move to Ireland for a while. All my family lives out there.”

Angus had no prior acting experience before he was cast in the series.

The 25-year-old was working at a chicken-and-waffles restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, when he was scouted by casting agent Jennifer Venditti.

During a previous interview with GQ, the actor admitted his character Fez was originally supposed to die in the first season.

But the show’s creator Sam Levinson changed his mind after watching Angus perform in the role.

Angus presumed because he didn’t have any acting experience, his character wasn’t supposed to last very long on the show.

He said: “I don’t know, but apparently, because they cast me off the street, I guess the character of Fezco was [never meant to stick around]. I don’t even know how. I never saw that script. No one ever told me.”

Angus only found out his character was supposed to die from co-star Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs in the show.

He said: “It was one day when we were filming the pilot that I think Jacob told me, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, you didn’t know? Your character gets [imitates brains getting blown out].’”

“And yeah, it never ended up happening. I think that they liked what I did and so they decided to keep me alive and let me rock.”