Angelina Jolie reveals she split from Brad Pitt for the ‘well-being’ of their children

Angelina Jolie has revealed she split from Brad Pitt for the “well-being” of their six children.

In a rare interview about her personal life, the 45-year-old opened up to Vogue magazine about her divorce from the actor.

When asked about their break up, Angelina said: “I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”

The Oscar-winning actress went on to describe their children as “six very brave, very strong young people.”

The former couple are parents to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 12, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, just two years after they finally tied knot after 10 years together.

After a lengthy court battle, a judge granted them both legal single status on April 12, 2019 while finalising their divorce.

It’s understood they have now finalised a custody agreement for their kids, but they’re still working on dividing their multi-million dollar assets.

