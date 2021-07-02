Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spark romance rumours after enjoying dinner date in LA

They've sent the rumour mill into overdrive

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spark romance rumours after enjoying dinner date...

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have sparked romance rumours, after enjoying a dinner date in Los Angeles.

In photos published by Page Six, the pair were papped leaving celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday evening.

After spending hours at the popular Italian restaurant, the 46-year-old actress and the 31-year-old singer made sure to leave separately so they wouldn’t be photographed together.

Their outing has sparked rumours of a romance between them, but sources have suggested it could have just been a business meeting.

The Blinding Lights singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is set to co-write and star in a new HBO series called The Idol, which he’s working on with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

An insider told the outlet: “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]. He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

Either way, the photos have sent the rumour mill into overdrive on social media.

Angelina and The Weeknd is a pairing that was not on my 2021 bingo card. — The Battinson (@BattinsonBatman) July 1, 2021

if the weeknd & angelina jolie are together I will pass out — Big Jada (@shaniah_nicole) July 2, 2021

ANGELINA JOLIE AND THE WEEKND SPOTTED TOGETHER JUST MADE MY NIGHT🤍!! — Monse✨ (@okokmonse) July 2, 2021

Angelina Jolie and THE WEEKND?! Hold tf up I got a questions….. pic.twitter.com/DiutYmsncK — it was Hennywise all along! (@emotheaterkid) July 2, 2021

The Weeknd has been single ever since he split from on-off girlfriend Bella Hadid in 2019.

Meanwhile, Angelina hasn’t been linked to anyone since she separated from Brad Pitt in September 2016.

However, the actress was recently spotted hanging out with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.