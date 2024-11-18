Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox makes rare red carpet appearance at star-studded event

Angelina Jolie was joined by her son Knox at the 2024 Governors Awards on Sunday night.

The 16-year-old, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, made a rare red carpet appearance at the star-studded event, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Knox is one of Angelina and Brad’s five children – including Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and his twin sister Vivienne.

The pair rubbed shoulders with a host of famous faces at the bash, including Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Daniel Craig, and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few.

Our very own Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Saoirse Ronan also represented Ireland at the elite Hollywood event.

The Governors Awards, which was established in 2009, is considered the first of many campaign stops for the year’s Oscar contenders.

A number of testimonial awards are delivered on the night, including the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award (presented to a creative producer), the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (to celebrate humanitarian efforts), and the Honorary Award (given for extraordinary lifetime achievement, exceptional contribution or outstanding service).

This year, director Richard Curtis was honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award; James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award; and honorary Oscars went to the late Quincy Jones and casting director Juliet Taylor.

Angelina is currently promoting her latest film project Maria, which has already been tipped for Oscar consideration.

The film follows the life story of the world’s greatest opera singer, Maria Callas, during her final days in 1970s Paris.