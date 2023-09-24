Angela Scanlon’s RTÉ chat show ‘axed’ after three seasons

RTÉ has confirmed Angela Scanlon: Ask Me Anything will not be returning for a fourth season this year.

The popular Saturday night chat show saw celebrity guests share surprising and unexpected revelations as they agreed to be asked absolutely anything.

An RTÉ spokesperson has since told The Irish Mail on Sunday: “Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything is not due to return this season as Angela is currently taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.”

Last month, the publication revealed there were doubts about the future of the entertainment show as Angela had rejigged her professional schedule to devote herself to Strictly.

An insider told the outlet at the time: “Strictly takes nothing but total commitment. It can be exhausting and challenging, both physically and mentally. It requires total and utter dedication. Angela is well aware of this, and she intends to give it everything.”

While RTÉ has not ruled out Angela’s show returning next year, the broadcaster is hoping to find a successful Saturday night replacement in the meantime.

Ask Me Anything was not Angela’s only presenting gig.

The Meath native presents Your Home Made Perfect on BBC Two, hosts the Thanks A Million podcast, and also regularly fills in on BBC One’s The One Show.