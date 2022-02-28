Angela Scanlon shares first photo of newborn daughter and reveals her name

Angela Scanlon has shared the first photo of her newborn daughter.

The Irish presenter gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on the 11th of February.

Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, Angela wrote: “Marnie Fae Horgan. 11.2.22 ✨”

“Chapped lips & chapped hips can only mean one thing… our little woman has arrived!! We are besotted x” she added.

Angela and her husband Roy Horgan are also parents to a daughter named Ruby, who was born in February 2018.

Angela announced her pregnancy in October 2021.

Sharing a photo of her growing baby bump, the popular presenter wrote on Instagram: “So this is happening. I’m pregnant and apparently already prepping for actual labour.”

“Baby Horgan The Second (official title) arrives next spring. Feeling very lucky and excited.”