Angela Scanlon hints she’s welcomed her second child

Angela Scanlon has hinted she’s welcomed her second child with her husband Roy Horgan.

The couple, who wed in 2014, are already parents to a daughter named Ruby, who was born in February 2018.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Angela shared a photo of her daughter’s hand reaching for a ‘Hello Baby’ cake.

She captioned the post: “Still eating this. Mainly the butter icing with my bare claws.”

A host of Angela’s famous friends congratulated her in the comment section, leading fans to believe she’s given birth.

Imelda May commented, “Congratulations!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while Clodagh McKenna wrote, “Congratulations Angela!! Sending you all lots of love ♥️

Rachel Allen also commented: “Yippeeeeee congratulations! 💚💚💚💚.”

Angela announced her pregnancy in October 2021.

Sharing a photo of her growing baby bump, the popular presenter wrote on Instagram: “So this is happening. I’m pregnant and apparently already prepping for actual labour.”

“Baby Horgan The Second (official title) arrives next spring. Feeling very lucky and excited.”

Goss.ie has contacted Angela’s rep for a comment.