Andy Cohen confirms Erika Jayne WILL return to RHOBH amid divorce from Tom Girardi

Andy Cohen has confirmed Erika Jayne will return to the upcoming eleventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The singer filed for divorce from her husband Tom Girardi in November last year, after 21 years of marriage.

The shock news came just weeks after it was revealed Erika hadn’t been asked to return as a main star for the upcoming series of the hit Bravo show, but show creator Andy Cohen has since teased her divorce will be a storyline.

Speaking on the “Bitch Sesh” podcast, the 52-year-old said: “She’s talking.”

“This is what you have to know: we started shooting Beverly Hills and everything was kumbaya. This all happened when we were shooting. She continued shooting.”

“You see a lot unfolding. … I think that you will be quite engaged with Beverly Hills,” he added.

Announcing her shock split from her attorney husband, Erika told E! News: “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi.”

“This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.” “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well,” she added. The former couple tied the knot in 1999 after meeting in Hollywood, where Erika, 49, was serving cocktails to Tom, now 81. In her filing, Erika asked that she be paid spousal support by Tom, and requested that he pays for her attorney’s fees. Erika previously revealed the pair do not have a prenup, however Tom is a world famous lawyer.