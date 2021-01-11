Andrea McLean’s Loose Women replacement has been revealed.
The 51-year-old announced her shock departure from the show back in November, after being on the panel for 13 years.
The mother-of-one will be replaced by journalist Charlene White, who joined the popular chat show today.
Sharing the news via their official Twitter account, the ITV show wrote: “It’s OFFICIAL! Charlene White has joined the #LooseWomen family.
“We hope you’ll join us in extending a very warm welcome to our newest fully-fledged panellist.”
Speaking about her new role on this afternoon’s show, Charlene said: “I’ve been buzzing after all this time to be able to reveal I am the latest and the newest Loose Woman.”
“This is rather exciting, isn’t it? I am very happy, thank you so much for having me, ladies,” she said to fellow panellists Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha.
Taking to Twitter following her first show, the 40-year-old wrote: “Wow… slightly overwhelmed by all the very kind messages, thanks so much!”
The show’s newest addition comes just weeks after Saira Khan announced her departure from the show, following a five year stint.
Sharing the news in her column for the UK Mirror, the 50-year-old admitted the coronavirus pandemic made her realise what’s “really important”.
She wrote: “It’d certainly made me assess my priorities, values and how I want to move forward with my life. So I start this new year by saying goodbye to Loose Women.”
“After five years of being a regular panellist, I’ve decided to give up my seat to another woman who will benefit from the platform as I did.”
The mum-of-two admitted it was a “difficult decision”, but said she feels like she has “nothing left to share” on the show.