And the winner of our Andrew Fitzsimons Met Gala competition is…

On Monday May 4th the Met Gala sadly did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Goss.ie held a virtual red carpet and our readers killed it in the style stakes.
This year we teamed up with the one and only Andrew Fitzsimons, Irish hairstylist to the stars, top LA makeup artist Ash K Holm, and Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan to pick the best look – worthy of the actual Met Gala red carpet.
Readers from all over the country posted their most creative looks, all fitting in with this year’s theme; About Time.
And now we can announce the winner is: Kiera Egan.
View this post on Instagram
Lock down met gala #gossafmetgala @goss.ie @andrewfitzsimons #metgala #metgala2020 #lockdownlooks #lockdowninsydney #australia #handmade #drippinggoldtan -crown hand made with a packet of skewers, tiny clocks, gold straws and ALOT of hot glue! -makeup by me 🤣 @sosueme_ie & @aideenkate eyeshadow palette -lashes @sosueme_ie & @laurenpopey #queen -dress my amazing mammy & 8mts of black tulle @shannon.once ❤️! -tan @sosu_bysuzannejackson dripping in gold @blakelively @tryguys #trygala #metgalachallenge
Kiera stunned in a black gown, and a stunning headpiece, which she made with her family.
On Instagram Kiera entered our competition showing off her look in a dawn photoshoot.
Speaking about why Kiera beat off stiff competition, Andrew Fitzsimons himself said: “The whole look is a real statement and would definitely catch attention on the Met carpet” to which Ash K Holm and Ali agreed.
“I loved the entire look from her dress to the headpiece, she made a serious effort, and it paid off,” Ali added.
Andrew and Ash also gave an honourable mentons to Lola Hair and Makeup and More By Lauren, who both shared incredible hair and makeup looks on the night.
View this post on Instagram
My look for the @goss.ie and @andrewfitzsimons Met Gala from home competition. This years Met Gala theme was supposed to be ‘About Time ’. I decided to go back to my favourite decade of fashion and take inspiration from the style of the 50s because the trends of this decade are ones that I feel are timeless.♥️ @ash_kholm @itsalirose #gossafmetgala #50sstyle #50shairstyle #50smakeuplook #metgala #victoryrolls #vintage #petermarkhair
View this post on Instagram
✨My Take on Kim Kardashian West’s Camp inspired look for last years Met Gala 2019.✨ Tonight was supposed to be 2020’s met Gala ball! It was to be an extra special night too because it is the Met Museum’s 150th year! Anyone who knows me, knows how much I love hairstyling & makeup. The #metgala is an event I look forward to watching every year because of this! I watch in awe at all the celebrities & the designers & all of their creativity. This years theme is “About time: Fashion and Duration” I’m still obsessing over Kim’s look from last years Met Gala! So I thought it was appropriate for me to try and recreate her hair & makeup from this TIME last year! She looked incredible! As she always does! I hope I’ve done this recreation of @kimkardashianwest,@makeupbymario & @chrisappleton1 work some justice! Missing my girl and cousin @oliviarooney & anyone who knows her knows that she is an absolute fashionista! She is also an unbelievable photographer in the making! This year we had planned on doing this together! I was going to do our hair and makeup! Olivia was going to take our photos! Unfortunately we weren’t able to do that this year, but nevertheless, we both still decided to go ahead with our met gala looks! Head over to my cousins beautiful photography account @oliviarooneyphotography and not only check out all of her amazing work but have a look at her beautiful 1950s Dior inspired look, in that gorgeous polka dot dress. Olivia took all of her own photos this evening and they look stunning! And damn girl that waist is so snatched 👌🏼😍 #metgala #metgala2020 #makeup #makeupartist #mua #hairstylist #wethairdontcare #camp #dripping #kimkardashianwest #kimk #kimkardashian #abouttime #gossafmetgala #GossAFMetGala @kimkardashianwest @makeupbymario @chrisappleton @metgala @manfredthierrymugler @andrewfitzsimons @ash_kholm @goss.ie @metcostumeinstitute @metmuseum
Sharing her look on Instagram our winner Kiera had said she used the theme About Time to spend time with her family during the making of her look.
View this post on Instagram
So this ended up being my favourite shot of the whole met ball process. Making the crown was definitely the best part of this spending time creating something with everyone & the theme being #abouttime #metball Had so much fun getting ready with everyone and creating the look thanks @itsalirose @goss.ie for inviting me to get involved & my mam for making a dress out of 8mts of black tulle 😅 @shannon.once for your dress 💌 and @suzh_ & Alex for playing photographers 🤣#metgala #metgala2020 #metgalachallenge @blakelively @tryguys #gossafmetgala
“Making the crown was definitely the best part of this spending time creating something with everyone & the theme being #abouttime #metball,” she wrote.
“Had so much fun getting ready with everyone and creating the look thanks @itsalirose @goss.ie for inviting me to get involved & my mam for making a dress out of 8mts of black tulle 😅 @shannon.once for your dress 💌 and @suzh_ & Alex for playing photographers.”
Keira will now win Andrew’s full AF hair collection from Primark, as well as a specially autographed brush straight from Andrew’s LA home.