And Just Like That showrunner teases ‘many obstacles’ ahead for Carrie Bradshaw after THAT shocking death

WARNING! This article contains major spoilers for ‘And Just Like That…’

We are still not over the first two episodes of the Sex and the City reboot ‘And Just Like That…’

The highly anticipated 10-part series premiered on HBO Max, Sky Comedy and NOW TV on Thursday.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon reprised their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbs in the show, which follows the women as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Despite showrunner Michael Patrick King insisting that no one would be killed off in the new show, Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) died at the end of the very first episode.

Speaking about his decision to kill off Carrie Bradshaw’s beloved husband, Michael told Extra: “It was a story decision. It was really about creating something that was bold that would shift the landscape for Carrie Bradshaw, and also I wanted to explore the idea: is it better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all?”

“In theory, this character that people have grown to relate to and love, suffering a loss … as sad and upsetting as that is, as a viewer, it’s not real. So, you get to sort of experience that in a fiction way and not a reality way.”

“I don’t want the audience to think I want them to feel bad … I’m not leading them into a dark forest and leaving them there — Carrie has a lamp, she’s gonna get us all out,” he added.

"There will be many obstacles along the way for Carrie to find love again," Michael teased. He also hinted at the possibility of future seasons, saying: "These characters live on … We're just beginning something new." Back in October, MailOnline published photos of SJP kissing her co-star Jon Tenney on the set of series, hinting at a new romance to come for Carrie.