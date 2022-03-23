And Just Like That has been renewed for a second season: Here’s everything we know so far

And Just Like That has off been renewed for a second season.

The first season of the Sex and the City reboot series premiered in December last year, and it was met with mixed reactions from viewers.

A lot of fans missed the iconic character Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall) in the reboot series, while others were unimpressed by the introduced of new character Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramirez).

In spite of this, SATC fans rejoiced when it was confirmed earlier this week that the show would be returning for another season.

In a statement on Tuesday, showrunner Michael Patrick King said: “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors.”

“The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back,” he added.

Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, said: “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much.”

“We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season two.”

One storyline fans are looking forward to seeing in the new season in Carrie Bradshaw’s (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) new romance with Franklin (Ivan Hernandez).

Another storyline the new season will follow up on is the romance between Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Che, after Miranda’s shock split from her beloved husband Steve (David Eigenberg).

According to Page Six, the show’s writers may be bringing And Just Like That back for a second season to prove they can do better.

A source told the publication: “They may feel that they want to prove a point that they can make a second season stronger and that it was valid to bring it back for fans.”