And Just Like That creator reveals if Kim Cattrall will ever reprise her role as Samantha Jones

Sad news for fans of Samantha Jones…

Michael Patrick King, the creator of HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That, has revealed Kim Cattrall will never reprise her role as the iconic PR guru.

The 65-year-old played Samantha Jones in the original series and the two movies that followed, but decided not to reprise her role for the reboot.

In episode one of And Just Like That, the characters addressed Samantha’s absence by revealing she had moved to London, after “firing” Carrie as a friend because she couldn’t keep her on as her publicist.

However, Samantha was still incorporated into the series through text messages exchanged between her and Carrie.

While fans were delighted the writers didn’t kill her off, the show’s creator has “no realistic expectation” of Kim Cattrall ever appearing as Samantha again.

During a new interview with Variety, King was asked: “Is the door open for her to come back? Would that ever happen?”

Sadly, he replied: “No. Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in And Just Like That, because she’s said what she had said.”

“The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction. You take people at their word, and you’re a smart producer — you don’t back yourself into a corner.”

“Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha. I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

Speaking about how he incorporated Samantha into the new show, he said: “It was a big day for me as a writer when I realized that even though Kim Cattrall didn’t want to be in the series, Samantha could be — because of texting.”

“I was like, ‘Right! Samantha can be in the show.’ Because she should be: She’s part of the show and people love her. And I wanted to respect the legacy, wanted to respect the fans.”

Michael explained: “I feel when someone’s in your heart and in your soul and friendships, how do your friends support you when you’re going through the worst thing that can happen?”

“I found it interesting that Carrie would reach out to Samantha in certain specific times.”

“And it’s kind of magical that all of a sudden on a text, Samantha makes a Samantha joke. And you feel like she’s there again.”

“It’s the power of writing. It’s all make believe. It’s all pretend! There is an obstacle: Kim Cattrall doesn’t want to do the series. What do you do with that? It’s a normal writing problem.”

“So I love the idea of the dance — the true love being the reach. Carrie says, ‘Do you want to talk?’ And Samantha goes, ‘Soon.’ Like, they’re getting ready. It might as well be Carrie and Aidan.”