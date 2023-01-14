And Just Like That confirm the return of popular Sex and the City character in first look from season two

It’s official: John Corbett is returning as his Sex and the City character Aidan Shaw in season two of And Just Like That…

The show’s official Instagram account has shared photos of the actor walking hand in head with Sarah Jessica Parker in New York City while filming the series.

The post was captioned, “Shh. Don’t tell anyone.”

The news comes after Sarah Jessica, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the show, was questioned about Aidan’s return during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The 57-year-old teased that he “could be” returning, before she confessed, “Well, you know, I can’t be like, cryptic about it anymore.”

John played Carrie’s boyfriend and later fiancé Aidan in seasons 3 and 4 of Sex and the City.

However, the pair inevitably split after Aidan proposed and Carrie said she couldn’t commit.

The book author went on to marry her on-and-off beau Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, but years later Carrie bumped into Aidan at a market in Abu Dhabi during the second Sex and the City film.

The pair ended up going for dinner and sharing a kiss, but with both of them being married at the time, Carrie ran away and they never spoke again.

As many fans will now know, Carrie’s husband Mr. Big tragically died in the first season of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…

So will sparks fly between Aidan and Carrie once more? We’ll just have to wait and see…