And Just Like That addresses Willie Garson’s absence from the show after his death

WARNING! This article contains spoilers for the first four episodes of And Just Like That…

We finally know how And Just Like That addresses Willie Garson’s sudden absence from the show.

The actor, who famously played Carrie Bradshaw’s best friend Stanford Blatch in the original Sex and the City series, died from pancreatic cancer back in September.

Just weeks before his death, the 57-year-old filmed scenes for the reboot series. In episode four of the new season, which is available to watch on NOW TV and Sky Comedy from today, the actor’s sudden departure is explained when Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) returns to her old apartment to find a handwritten letter on Stanford’s stationary. Stanford’s husband Anthony Marentino (played by Mario Cantone) tells Carrie that Stanford is representing a 17-year-old Long Island TikTok star who is “huge in Asia” and asked him to go on tour with her. Carrie asks: “Why the dramatic note? ‘By the time you read this, I’ll be in Tokyo,’ who is he, the lost Bronte sister?” Anthony explains: “He said he couldn’t bring himself to tell you he was leaving face-to-face after Big died. You know Stanny, he hates to disappoint people in person.”

Anthony also says he received a note saying that Stanford wanted a divorce, adding: “I don’t get it, we were so happy.”

The episode ends with several tribute screens to Willie, with the message: “In Memory of a Beloved Friend Willie Garson 1964-2021.”

It adds in his quote: “Be kind to each other… always.”