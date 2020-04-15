Amy Schumer reveals the hilarious reason why she had to change her son’s name

Amy Schumer reveals the hilarious reason why she had to change her...

Amy Schumer has revealed that she’s officially changed her son’s name, after realising it sounded like “genital”.

The comedian welcomed her first child with husband Chris Fisher last May, and the couple named their son Gene Attell Fisher.

Amy chose the middle name ‘Attell’ in honour of her close friend and fellow comedian Dave Attell, but she’s since decided to change it.

Speaking on the podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith, Amy said: “Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer.”

Amy explained: “It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘Genital’.”

The 38-year-old said she discussed the name change with her husband and Dave, and they decided to use his first name instead.

Amy also explained that her father’s middle name is also David, so it worked out for the best.

