Amy Schumer reveals she’s been diagnosed with Lyme Disease

The comedian believes she "may have had it for years"

Amy Schumer has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with Lyme Disease.

The Hollywood actress and comedian announced the news on Instagram, and told fans she “may have had it for years”.

Amy posted a photo of herself as a child holding a fishing pole, and wrote: “My first ever fishing pole. Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I’m on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years.”

“Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer on Sep 8, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

“Please comment or text me on my number in my bio. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it,” she added.

Lyme Disease is a bacterial infection that can be contracted after being bitten by an infected tick.

A host of famous faces have been diagnosed with the disease in recent years – including Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Shania Twain, Alec Baldwin, and Bella Hadid.

