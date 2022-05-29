Amy Huberman’s father Harold has died at the age of 84.

The sad news was confirmed by Amy’s husband Brian O’Driscoll, who took to his Instagram Stories to pay tribute to his father-in-law.

The Irish rugby legend wrote: “RIP to my lovely father in law Harold.”

According to RIP.ie, Harold passed away in a nursing home on Friday – just four days after his 84th birthday.

Amy has previously spoke about her father’s battle with Parkinson’s, and opened up about how difficult it was not being able to visit him during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Speaking on Doireann Garrihy’s The Laughs of your Life podcast back in March, the Finding Joy star said: “I just wanted to break in. If it was just Dad, we nearly would have taken the risk, because how much time does anybody have?”

“But… I also didn’t want to kill everyone else in the nursing home.”

The actress also spoke about her father’s “gorgeous sense of humour”.

She said: “He’s confined to a wheelchair now, but he’s still the messer.”