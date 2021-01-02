The actress has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Brian O'Driscoll

Amy Huberman thanks ‘incredible’ hospital staff after giving birth to third child

Amy Huberman has praised the “incredible” staff at the National Maternity Hospital, after giving birth to her third child.

The actress welcomed a baby boy named Ted with her husband Brian O’Driscoll on December 28th, but the couple waited until today to share the news.

Taking to Instagram, the Finding Joy star shared a photo of her hospital bag, and wrote: “Jeez you gotta go have a baby around here just to pack a suitcase and head away for a couple of nights!”

“Thank you so much for all your lovely messages for Ted. He’d say thanks himself but he’s 6 days old and a bit lazy that way.”

Amy added: “Thank you also to the incredible doctors, nurses & team @nationalmaternityhospital for being total heroes during such a challenging time for anyone working in healthcare right now.”

“Deeply grateful and indebted xxx.”

Brian announced the arrival of their son Ted on Instagram earlier today.

The former rugby player posted a photo of himself carrying their newborn son in a car seat, and wrote: “2020 was a bit crap but the end of it was aiiiiight! Ted O’Driscoll arrived on Dec 28th and he is deadly.”

“His mum is a champion and his brother and sister are thrilled at having a new little bro.”

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2010, are already parents to two kids – Sadie, 7, and Billy, 5.

Amy, who wasn’t due to give birth until January, recently admitted her pregnancy was a “lovely surprise” after trying for a long time.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Amy said: “It was a surprise, but we had hoped it was going to happen so it wasn’t that much of a surprise.”

“It took us a little bit longer than we had hoped or imagined it would, but it was lovely. So it was a lovely surprise but we wanted it to happen… And something nice to focus on over the last few months.”

When asked about her journey to getting pregnant, Amy said: “Sometimes there is very little control over these things.”

“It just took a little bit longer, you know, I am that bit older, but now that I am pregnant and it is happening you kind of focus on the time that is. So I’m just feeling grateful for that.”