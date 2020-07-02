Amy Huberman shares sweet throwback snap with Brian O’Driscoll to mark 10th wedding anniversary

The couple have two children together

Amy Huberman has shared a sweet throwback snap with her husband Brian O’Driscoll to mark their tenth wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot at St Joseph’s Church in County Leitrim back in 2010, and held their wedding reception at the Lough Rynn Castle Hotel.

Taking to Instagram, Amy posted an adorable photo of the pair on their big day, alongside a hilarious message.

“Happy 10 year anniversary to the best husband I’ve ever been married to 💕 ,” she wrote.

“Can’t believe it’s been ten years, it feels soooooooo much longer.”

“Crap I said I wouldn’t take the piss and just have a lovely sweet post and then I forgot,” she added.

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the happy couple on the milestone.

“Ahhhh couple goals!!!❤️❤️❤️,” Irish presenter Laura Whitmore commented.

“Happy anniversary to you both. 🎉,” another follower penned.

“Still one of my favourite wedding dresses of all time 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ ❤️happy anniversary to you both ❤️,” another fan wrote.

Amy and Brian have two children together – Sadie, 7, and Billy, 5.

