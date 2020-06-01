Amy Huberman shares heartfelt post about black lives matter movement

The actress admitted she has a lot to learn about understanding racism

Amy Huberman has admitted she has a lot to learn about racism – as she penned a heartfelt post on her Instagram.

The actress and author told fans she didn’t want to ignore the topic, given the worldwide outrage at the death of unarmed black man George Floyd, by police officers.

Taking to the social media network the wife of Brian O’Driscroll wrote that we need to “call out racism” and “voice our upset and outrage”.

“I don’t know how to begin to articulate any of this but I don’t want to avoid it because of that either. All of this has been so confronting about societal privilege and systemic racism,” she wrote.

“So many of us have never had to lift the veil of this introspection and outward perspective because we haven’t needed to. That in itself says everything. This needs to change so much.”

“Calling out racism and injustice, voicing our upset and outrage, supporting and encouraging discussion and education. Again, I do not know even scratching the surface how this must feel nor do I claim to, but on a human level avoiding the discussion because it’s difficult does not feel progressive or supportive.

“Please do recommend any accounts or websites for further education, support, guidance and funding below. #icantbreath #blacklivesmatter,” she ended the post.

Amy is the latest Irish celebrity to use her platform to support the movement, including Jennifer Zamparelli, James Kavanagh, Samantha Mumba and Roz Purcell.

